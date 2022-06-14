FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 11 April 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 11 April 2022

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
14 June 2022

Freedom of Information request on regulatory approval of Debendox (FOI 22/528)

Freedom of Information request on the BP monographs for Benzatropine Mesilate and Bezatropine Tablets (FOI 22/540)

Freedom of Information request on the minutes of the COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (FOI 22/592)

Freedom of Information request on the authorisation of emergency-use medicines (FOI 22/602)

Freedom of Information request on the Azure Cloud contract (FOI 22/542)

Freedom of Information request on the MHRA receiving funding from charities (FOI 22/559)

FOI-22-559-1

Freedom of Information request on the Electronic copies of the CTA submission package for VTP-300 Phase 1/2 study NCT 04778904 (FOI 22/531)

FOI-22-531-1

FOI-22-531-2

FOI-22-531-3

FOI-22-531-4

FOI-22-531-5

FOI-22-531-6

FOI-22-531-7

Freedom of Information request on the complaints received between September 2021 to February 2022 (FOI 22/553)

Freedom of Information request on complaints received regarding products displayed on Dr Corbyn Ltd between September 2021 and February 2022 (FOI 22/558)

Freedom of Information request on the complaints regarding products listed on the Dr Corbyn Ltd website between 1 September 2021 and 1 February 2022 from specific companies (FOI 22/560)

Freedom of Information request on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on clinical trials (FOI 22/561)

Freedom of Information request on the redaction process for documents (FOI 22/570)

