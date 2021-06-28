FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 10 May 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 10 May 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
28 June 2021

Freedom of Information request on Yellow Card reports of tinnitus received for venlafaxine (FOI 21-245)

Freedom of Information request on inoculation ADRs (FOI 21-384)

Freedom of Information request on side effects of Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca (FOI 21-385)

Freedom of Information request on the safety of sildenafil when supplied without medical prescription (FOI 21-389)

Attachment 1 (FOI 21-389)

Attachment 2 (FOI 21-389)

Freedom of Information request on suspected adverse sexual effect caused by Prozac (FOI 21-390 and FOI 21-391)

Freedom of information response on Covid-19 vaccination (FOI 21-392)

Freedom of Information request on Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca vaccine (FOI 21-395)

Freedom on Information request on adverse events of blood clots occurring with the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-399)

Freedom of Interest request on the number of yellow card reports from the Isle of Man (FOI 21-401)

Attachment 1 (FOI 21-401)

Attachment 2 (FOI 21-401)

Attachment 3 (FOI 21-401)

Freedom of Information request on education materials available on eMC (FOI 21-402)

Freedom of Information request on IT contracts (FOI 21/403)

Freedom of Information request about number and type of ADRs reported on COVID-19 vaccines via the yellow card scheme for the crown dependency of the Isle of Man (FOI-21-404)

FOI-21-404: Document 1

FOI-21-404: Document 2

FOI-21-404: Document 3

Freedom of Information request about any cases of haematemesis reported due to gastrointestinal bleeding in males or females after Flu Vaccination  (FOI-21-405)

Freedom of Information request about AstraZeneca vaccines and blood clots in women (FOI-21-411)

Freedom of Information request about potential safety signals with COVID-19 vaccines (FOI-21-413)

Freedom of Information request about call-off contracts awarded by the MHRA (FOI-21-415)

Freedom of Information request about data on all reactions reported via the Yellow Card scheme for influenza vaccines (FOI-21-420)

FOI-21-420 Document 1

FOI-21-420 Document 2

FOI-21-420 Document 3

Freedom of Information request about ecords of other patients who have experienced hearing loss with using Locorten Viaform ear drops with a perforated eardrum (FOI-21-422)

Freedom of Information request about side effects to to the Men ACWY vaccination (FOI-21-428)

FOI-21-428: Document 1

FOI-21-428: Document 2

Freedom of Information request about all the patients/staff that East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) have reported a Yellow Card for, regarding the AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI-21-435)

FOI-21-435: Document 1

FOI-21-435: Document 2

Freedom of Information request about reports (drug analysis profiles) for the following medications that are not listed: Priorix, MMRVaxPro, Infanrix hexa (FOI -21-438)

FOI-21-438: Document 1

FOI-21-438: Document 2

FOI-21-438: Document 3

FOI-21-438: Document 4

Freedom of Information request about the market authorisation of the Novavax vaccination (FOI-21-443)

Freedom of Information request about a CTA submission for any clinical trial testing Ivermectin for the indication of COVID-19 prophylaxis and/or treatment (FOI-21-444)

Freedom of Information request about Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust reporting rates (FOI-21-450)

FOI-21-450: Document 1

Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions to COVID-19 vaccines in Northern Ireland (FOI-21-454)

Freedom of Information request about regarding adverse clotting events post COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (FOI-480)

Freedom of Information request about progress of the market authorisation of the Novavax vaccination (FOI-21-482)

Freedom of Information request about authorisation of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI-21-485)

Freedom of Information request aboutcurrent progress of the vaccines nearing authorisation with particular interest in the Sorrento vaccine (FOI-21-498)

Freedom of Information request about the total number of people who have died within 28 days of receiving a covid vaccination (FOI-21-503)

See the MHRA FOI disclosure log.

See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.

Published 28 June 2021

