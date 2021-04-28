Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 1 March 2021
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 1 March 2021
Documents
Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions to to the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination (FOI 21-112)
Paper part 1 (FOI-21-112)
Paper part 2 (FOI-21-112)
Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions (ADR) to COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-143)
Freedom of Information request about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-186)
Freedom of Information request about Yellow Card reports for childhood vaccines (FOI 21-210)
Paper part 1 (FOI 21-210)
Paper part 2 (FOI 21-210)
Paper part 3 (FOI 21-210)
Paper part 4 (FOI 21-210)
Paper part 5 (FOI 21-210)
Paper part 6 (FOI 21-210)
Paper part 7 (FOI 21-210)
Paper part 8 (FOI 21-210)
Paper part 9 (FOI 21-210)
Paper part 10 (FOI 21-210)
Freedom of Information request about deaths directly caused by COVID-19 (FOI 21-211)
Details
See the MHRA FOI disclosure log.
See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.