Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 1 March 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 1 March 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
28 April 2021

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-065)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines data (FOI 21-111)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions to to the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination (FOI 21-112)

HTML

Paper part 1 (FOI-21-112)

Paper part 2 (FOI-21-112)

Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions (ADR) to COVID-19 vaccines (FOI-21-113)

Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions (ADR) to COVID-19 vaccines (FOI-21-115)

Freedom of Information request about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI-21-124)

Freedom of Information request for the number of times Ethigen have been reported/investigated by MHRA (FOI-21-133)

Freedom of Information request for a redacted version of the final inspection report for the GCP inspection: INSP GCP 41062/5808009-0002 (FOI-21-137)

Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions (ADR) to COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-143)

Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions (ADR) to COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-147)

Freedom of Information request about a 'Russian vaccine' (FOI 21-172)

Freedom of Information request about clinical trials on tricyclic antidepressants submitted to the UK (FOI 21-179)

Freedom of Information request about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-186)

Freedom of Information request about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-199)

Freedom of Information request about the status of any MA application for sacituzumab (FOI 21-200)

Freedom of Information request about Yellow Card reports for childhood vaccines (FOI 21-210)

Paper part 1 (FOI 21-210)

Paper part 2 (FOI 21-210)

Paper part 3 (FOI 21-210)

Paper part 4 (FOI 21-210)

Paper part 5 (FOI 21-210)

Paper part 6 (FOI 21-210)

Paper part 7 (FOI 21-210)

Paper part 8 (FOI 21-210)

Paper part 9 (FOI 21-210)

Paper part 10 (FOI 21-210)

Freedom of Information request about deaths directly caused by COVID-19 (FOI 21-211)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-212)

Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions (ADR) to COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-216)

See the MHRA FOI disclosure log.

See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.

