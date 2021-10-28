Free face coverings to transport operators scheme
The provision of free face coverings for all transport operators between 21 April 2021 and 31 December 2021, to be used as a contingency supply for passengers and workers.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
To protect public health and facilitate passenger compliance with face coverings guidance, the government is providing free face coverings to transport operators, which are to be used as a contingency supply by passengers and transport workers.
The purpose of this scheme is to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The scheme has been extended to 31 December 2021.