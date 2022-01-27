Framework document between the Department of Health and Social Care and the UK Health Security Agency
The framework document is a high-level document setting out the overall relationship between UKHSA and the department.
Documents
Details
This document outlines how the Department of Health and Social Care will work alongside the UK Health Security Agency. It includes:
- roles and responsibilities
- accountability and assurance
- governance and structure
- management and financial responsibilities
Published 27 January 2022