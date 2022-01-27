Statutory guidance

Framework document between the Department of Health and Social Care and the UK Health Security Agency

The framework document is a high-level document setting out the overall relationship between UKHSA and the department.

Department of Health and Social Care and UK Health Security Agency
27 January 2022

Framework document between the Department of Health and Social Care and the UK Health Security Agency

Annex A: statutory functions to be exercised by the UK Health Security Agency

Annex B: wider guidance

This document outlines how the Department of Health and Social Care will work alongside the UK Health Security Agency. It includes:

  • roles and responsibilities
  • accountability and assurance
  • governance and structure
  • management and financial responsibilities
