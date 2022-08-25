Framework agreement between the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS Digital
How the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS Digital agree to work together until NHS Digital merges with NHS England.
This document outlines how the Department of Health and Social Care will work with NHS Digital during the transitional period before the dissolution of NHS Digital as a separate entity. It includes information on:
- aims and objectives
- the resolution of disputes between NHS Digital and DHSC
- the role of the sponsorship team
- governance and accountability
- management and financial responsibilities
