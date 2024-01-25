Policy paper

Framework agreement between DHSC and the Health Services Safety Investigations Body

Describes the working relationship between the Department of Health and Social Care and the Health Services Safety Investigations Body.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and Health Services Safety Investigations Body
Published
25 January 2024

Applies to England and Northern Ireland

Framework agreement between DHSC and the Health Services Safety Investigations Body

Details

This document outlines how the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the Health Services Safety Investigations Body will work together. It sets out:

  • roles ​
  • responsibilities ​
  • governance
  • accountability arrangements
