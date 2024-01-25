Framework agreement between DHSC and the Health Services Safety Investigations Body
Describes the working relationship between the Department of Health and Social Care and the Health Services Safety Investigations Body.
Applies to England and Northern Ireland
This document outlines how the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the Health Services Safety Investigations Body will work together. It sets out:
- roles
- responsibilities
- governance
- accountability arrangements
Published 25 January 2024