Framework agreement between DHSC and NHS Counter Fraud Authority: 2026 to 2029
Describes the working relationship between the Department of Health and Social Care and the NHS Counter Fraud Authority.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The purpose of this framework is to define the critical elements of the relationship between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS Counter Fraud Authority (NHSCFA). The framework is focused on:
- how DHSC and NHSCFA will work in partnership to serve patients, the public and the taxpayer
- how both NHSCFA and DHSC discharge their accountability
This framework document has been agreed between DHSC and the NHSCFA in accordance with HM Treasury’s Managing public money handbook (as updated from time to time) and the arm’s length body sponsorship code of good practice and has been approved by HM Treasury.