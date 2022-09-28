Framework agreement between DHSC and NHS Counter Fraud Authority
Describes the working relationship between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the NHS Counter Fraud Authority (NHSCFA).
Applies to England
The purpose of this framework agreement is to define the critical elements of the relationship between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS Counter Fraud Authority (NHSCFA).
The framework agreement is focused on how:
DHSC and NHSCFA will work in partnership to serve patients, the public and the taxpayer
both NHSCFA and DHSC discharge their accountability