Framework agreement between DHSC and NHS Counter Fraud Authority

Describes the working relationship between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the NHS Counter Fraud Authority (NHSCFA).

Department of Health and Social Care and NHS Counter Fraud Authority
28 September 2022

Applies to England

Framework agreement between DHSC and NHS Counter Fraud Authority

Annex A: wider guidance

Annex B: finance and accounting

Annex C: communications

Annex D: relationships with other bodies

The purpose of this framework agreement is to define the critical elements of the relationship between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS Counter Fraud Authority (NHSCFA).

The framework agreement is focused on how:

  • DHSC and NHSCFA will work in partnership to serve patients, the public and the taxpayer

  • both NHSCFA and DHSC discharge their accountability

