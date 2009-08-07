Service family accommodation forms

An electronic version of MOD Form 1132 is available on the Defence Intranet. For data security reasons e-1132 is only accessible when logged on to an MOD computer system that has access to the Defence Intranet.

NB: The self preference functionality of the e-1132 system is now live. The extension of the existing system provides you with additional online functions, like being able to view available properties that match your entitlement and register your top three preferences in order.

Also, once an offer for a property has been made and accepted, you will be able to book your Move In (and where appropriate Move Out) appointment, as well as electronically signing your licence to occupy.

Looking for the disputed charges form? Visit: ‘Service family accommodation: disputed charges’ page for the application form and process flowchart.

