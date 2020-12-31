Guidance

Format and content of applications for agreement or modification of a Paediatric Investigation Plan

Also covering requests for waivers or deferrals and concerning the operation of the compliance check.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
31 December 2020
Last updated
28 February 2025 — See all updates

Documents

Format and content of paediatric investigation plans and related applications in the United Kingdom (UK) 

HTML

Details

This guidance provides detailed information on: 

  • the required format and content of applications for agreement on or modification of a paediatric investigation plan (PIP) 

  • requests for waiver and deferrals 

  • the operation of the compliance check in accordance with the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (HMRs). 

This guidance should be read in conjunction with: 

Updates to this page

Published 31 December 2020
Last updated 28 February 2025 + show all updates

  1. Updated with respect to the Windsor Framework and clarity of instructions.

  2. First published.

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content