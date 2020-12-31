Format and content of applications for agreement or modification of a Paediatric Investigation Plan
Also covering requests for waivers or deferrals and concerning the operation of the compliance check.
This guidance provides detailed information on:
the required format and content of applications for agreement on or modification of a paediatric investigation plan (PIP)
requests for waiver and deferrals
the operation of the compliance check in accordance with the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (HMRs).
This guidance should be read in conjunction with:
User reference guides on using the MHRA Submissions homepage for PIP-related submissions (available from the MHRA Submissions homepage)
