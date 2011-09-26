Food supplement use and labels
Supporting documents containing information about the use and labelling of food supplements in England.
Documents
Details
These documents are aimed at all food businesses that manufacture, process, distribute, use, sell or import food supplements. They offer a quick guide to the compositional and labelling rules that apply to these products.
Businesses seeking advice on the labelling of individual products should contact their local Trading Standards or Environmental Health Office. For details of your nearest office, see find a food safety team on the Foods Standards Agency website.
Last updated 12 January 2021 + show all updates
Updated 'Guidance notes on legislation implementing Directive 2002/46/EC on food supplements' following the UK's departure from the EU. A new section 1 of the guidance has been incorporated to reflect changes to processes. Other changes to the document include the updating of links and contact details.
Documents replaced 13 May 2013
First published.