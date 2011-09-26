Food supplement use and labels

Guidance

Supporting documents containing information about the use and labelling of food supplements in England.

Department of Health and Social Care
England

Food supplements: summary information on legislation relating to the sale of food supplements

PDF, 89.5KB, 10 pages

Summary information on the labelling of food supplements

PDF, 81.6KB, 7 pages

Label advisory statement and suggested reformulations

PDF, 67.5KB, 5 pages

Guidance notes on legislation implementing Directive 2002/46/EC on food supplements

HTML

List of vitamins and minerals which may be used in the manufacture of food supplements in the EU

PDF, 85.5KB, 9 pages

These documents are aimed at all food businesses that manufacture, process, distribute, use, sell or import food supplements. They offer a quick guide to the compositional and labelling rules that apply to these products.

Businesses seeking advice on the labelling of individual products should contact their local Trading Standards or Environmental Health Office. For details of your nearest office, see find a food safety team on the Foods Standards Agency website.

  1. Updated 'Guidance notes on legislation implementing Directive 2002/46/EC on food supplements' following the UK's departure from the EU. A new section 1 of the guidance has been incorporated to reflect changes to processes. Other changes to the document include the updating of links and contact details.

