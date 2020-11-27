Food and feed safety and hygiene: provisional common framework
Sets out how the UK government and devolved administrations propose to work together in key food and feed policy areas after the end of the transition period.
Documents
Details
The provisional Common Framework for Food and Feed Safety and Hygiene (FFSH) sets out proposed 4-nation working arrangements in key FFSH policy areas for the post-transition period.
The framework has been jointly developed by the UK government and devolved administrations.
It was agreed by the Joint Ministerial Committee (EU Negotiations) in November 2020 and was laid in the UK Parliament to enable Parliamentary scrutiny to begin.