Food and feed safety and hygiene: provisional common framework

Sets out how the UK government and devolved administrations propose to work together in key food and feed policy areas after the end of the transition period.

Published 27 November 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Food and feed safety and hygiene common framework: provisional framework outline agreement and concordat (web accessible)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2222-6, CP 321 PDF, 1.07MB, 58 pages

Food and feed safety and hygiene common framework: provisional framework outline agreement and concordat (print-ready PDF)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2222-6, CP 321 PDF, 3.19MB, 60 pages

The provisional Common Framework for Food and Feed Safety and Hygiene (FFSH) sets out proposed 4-nation working arrangements in key FFSH policy areas for the post-transition period.

The framework has been jointly developed by the UK government and devolved administrations.

It was agreed by the Joint Ministerial Committee (EU Negotiations) in November 2020 and was laid in the UK Parliament to enable Parliamentary scrutiny to begin.

Published 27 November 2020

