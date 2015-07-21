FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 20 July 2015

FOI release

MOD's planned timetable for the replacement/upgrade of the primary radar systems and Watchman PSR under the Marshall contract

Ref: DE&S FOI2015/05984

PDF, 109 KB

MOD's complaint procedure regarding releasing of information/files

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/06130

PDF, 97.6 KB

Number of Freedom of Information requests MOD received April 2013 to March 2014

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/05799

PDF, 29.3 KB

Number of UK armed forces personnel unable to deploy as a result of being medically downgraded or are classed as medcially limited deployable

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2015/05398

PDF, 227 KB

Number of armed forces personnel who died during training or exercises each year from January 2000 to July 2015

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2015/05586

PDF, 127 KB

Request for report of research project conducted at the forensics explosives laboratory in the late 1990s

Ref: DSTL FOI 2015/06314

PDF, 482 KB

Attachment: Physical and chemical evidence remaining after the explosion of large improvised bombs: preparation of charges and firings for the fourth trials 20/10/97 to 31/10/97

Ref: DSTL FOI 2015/06314

PDF, 3.23 MB

MOD Phoenix fleet contract and its replacement Phoenix II

Ref: DE&S FOI2015/06215

PDF, 68.4 KB

Number of persons aged 65 and over reported to the MOD Police for sexual offences 2012 to 2015

Ref: MDP FOI2015/05976

PDF, 26.7 KB

MOD Police employees redundancy packages paid out between July 2005 to July 2015

Ref: MDP FOI 2015/05621

PDF, 32.4 KB

The Cadet Force (CF) 2020 Programme

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/05040

PDF, 82.1 KB

Attachment: Cadet Force (CF) 2020 Programme: Vision, Intent and Scheme of Manoeuvre (Lines-of-Effort)

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/05040

PDF, 34.2 KB

Presentation provided by Navy Legal Discipline Law to the Commanding Designated Course

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/05185

PDF, 95.9 KB

Attachment: Discipline and General Legal Issues

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/05185

PDF, 1.36 MB

Attachment: Discipline and General Legal Issues

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/05185

PDF, 1.44 MB

Attachment: Discipline Summary Hearings

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/05185

PDF, 3.6 MB

Attachment: Commanding Officers’ Designate Discipline Training

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/05185

PDF, 2.9 MB

Attachment: Volume 2 Chapter 67: Administration Action

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/05185

PDF, 590 KB

Documentation relating to consultation between the MOD and the Scottish Government regarding the proposed Fallago Rig Extension

Ref: DIO FOI2014/01316

PDF, 1.92 MB

Land Quality Assessment prepared in connection with the disposal of the Army Base Storage and Distribution Agency (ABSDA) Sub-Depot at Old Dalby Leicestershire

Ref: DIO FOI2015/02404

PDF, 2.96 MB

Unused IPv4 and IPv6 addresses held or sold within the last six months

Ref: JFC ISS FOI2015/04670

PDF, 61.2 KB

Provider of MOD's standard broadband services and the number of sites with a WAN presence

Ref: JFC ISS FOI2015/03392

PDF, 136 KB

Information relating to outsourced services such as service desk, desktop support, infrastructure support and service management

Ref: JFC ISS FOI2015/04029

PDF, 55.7 KB

Contract information regarding MOD's telephone system maintenance contract for hardware and software maintenance and support

Ref: JFC ISS FOI2015/01544

PDF, 153 KB

The number, total duration and cost of calls to the speaking clock and directory enquiries from MOD telephone networks, 2010 to 2015

Ref: JFC ISS FOI2015/01920

PDF, 131 KB

Information security policies, codes of practice and guidance developed by MOD since January 2004

Ref: JFC ISS FOI2015/02999

PDF, 71.3 KB

Burlington Underground Facility and Corsham Underground

Ref: JFC ISS FOI2015/00240

PDF, 64.8 KB

Information relating to the Yeovilton Gem Repair and Maintenance Contracts

Ref: DE&S FOI2015/02275

PDF, 213 KB

Attachment: Contract Notice Supplement: UK-YEOVIL: Repair and maintenance services of aircraft engines

Ref: DE&S FOI2015/02275

PDF, 54.2 KB

Attachment: Contract Notice: GB-YEOVIL: Repair and maintenance services of aircraft engines

Ref: DE&S FOI2015/02275

PDF, 51.9 KB

Attachment: Future Contract Notice: GB-YEOVIL: Repair and maintenance services of aircraft engines

Ref: DE&S FOI2015/02275

PDF, 59.3 KB

Request for a copy of JSP 898: Defence Direction and Guidance on Training, Education and Skills, Part 1 and 2

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04544

PDF, 50.1 KB

Attachment: JSP 898: Defence Direction and Guidance on Training, Education and Skills Part 1: Directive (replaced by JSP 822)

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04544

PDF, 4.28 MB, 172 pages

Attachment: JSP 898: Defence Direction and Guidance on Training, Education and Skills Part 2: Guidance (replaced by JSP 822)

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04544

PDF, 630 KB, 30 pages

Service Inquiry: accident involving Tornado ZD743 and Tornado ZD812 over Moray Firth

Ref: DE&S FOI2015/04392

PDF, 243 KB

List of serious incidents involving ScanEagle, Hermes 450, Watchkeeper and MQ-9 Reapers since 2000

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04771

PDF, 446 KB

Attachment: List of serious incidents involving ScanEagle, Hermes 450, Watchkeeper and MQ-9 Reapers since 2000

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04771

PDF, 10.2 KB

Clinical trials sponsored by Dstl at Porton Down

Ref: DSTL FOI2015/03433

PDF, 513 KB

Information about the Ministry of Defence contracts with Grundon Waste Management Limited between 07 February 2005 and 31 August 2011

Ref: DE&S FOI2015/03427

PDF, 44.8 KB

Dstl area bounded by Manor Farm Road, Blackburn Road and Winterslow Road, Porton not used as experimental land

Ref: Dstl FOI2015/05972

PDF, 446 KB

Information on multinational force and observers sinai

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04156

PDF, 91.5 KB

Attachment: Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) Medal Ref D/DPS(A)/97PS12(A)

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04156

PDF, 180 KB

Attachment: Multinational force and observers (MFO) medal: ref enclosure number 117

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04156

PDF, 52 KB

Attachment: Email sent 14 August 2014 11:38

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04156

PDF, 77.2 KB

Attachment: Email sent 21 April 2015 15:17

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04156

PDF, 47.6 KB

Attachment: Email sent 14 October 2014 09:35

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04156

PDF, 70.1 KB

Change in policy to pensions awarded to armed forces spouses and civil partners

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04267

PDF, 60.4 KB

Attachment: Widows pension for life

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04267

PDF, 27.1 KB

Attachment: Widows pensions for life: Joint MOD/FPS/WWA paper for the CAC

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04267

PDF, 283 KB

Armed forces policy prevents enlistment of under 16 years of age

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04299

PDF, 54.7 KB

Information on the proposed new long service medal for regular armed forces

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04533

PDF, 69 KB

Request for a copy of the internal review of the Reserve Forces' and Cadets' Associations that took place between August and December 2014

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04608

PDF, 52.2 KB

Attachment: Review of the Reserve Forces' and Cadets' Associations

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04608

PDF, 763 KB

Number of individuals listed on the violent and Sexual Offender Register (SOR) that are currently serving in the armed forces

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04258

PDF, 152 KB

Attachment: The Queen's Regulations for the Army

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04258

PDF, 2.4 MB

Attachment: Recruit suitability assessment

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04258

PDF, 17.8 KB

Attachment: Guidance for the management of cases involving sexual offences in the service community risk management assessment following a) a CRB check or b) a recent conviction

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04258

PDF, 21.5 KB

Attachment: Guidance for the management of cases involving sexual offences in the service community including recruitment and retention

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04258

PDF, 30.3 KB

Details of spend with external recruitment agencies and head-hunters 2010 to 2015

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/01946

PDF, 77.4 KB

MOD and trade unions recognition and staff associations

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/03975

PDF, 72.7 KB

No remuneration are received in respect of the appointment of personal Aide-de-Camp to Her Majesty the Queen

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/01443

PDF, 61.4 KB

The armed forces pensions are non contributory, no deductions are taken from salary to fund contributions

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04091

PDF, 65.8 KB

Total expenditure for the university service units financial year 2013/14

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/01910

PDF, 61.6 KB

Homelessness of service veterans

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/02050

PDF, 82.7 KB

Whistleblowing current policy, rules and guidance and raising a concern

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/01161

PDF, 920 KB

Entry in the death register for Henry Leonard Norrish

Ref: Navy 2015-00068

PDF, 40.6 KB

Golden hello for direct graduate entry relating to Royal Navy engineering officer entrants 2008 to 2010

Ref: Navy 2015-00941

PDF, 53.8 KB

Principle of 'Surface Artefact Collection' HMS Victory 1744

Ref: Navy 2015-01160

PDF, 38.4 KB

Statistics for recruits leaving the service

Ref: Navy 2015-01512

PDF, 43.3 KB

Number of Royal Marine Officers applied for conversion from initial commission to career commission

Ref: Navy 2015-01890

PDF, 31.1 KB

Statistics for Royal Navy (Fleet Air Arm) pilot branch as new entrant

Ref: Navy 2015-02324

PDF, 47 KB

Foreign visits made by the Royal Navy

Ref: Navy 2015-03013

PDF, 21.5 KB

Information on the relocation plans of HMS Cambria

Ref: Navy 2015-03275

PDF, 30.4 KB

Navy Command IT department spend on recruitment agency staff in 2014

Ref: Navy 2015-03484

PDF, 20.8 KB

Ships names and badges committee for last 100 years

Ref: Navy 2015-03632

PDF, 40 KB

Royal Navy short notice tasks

Ref: Navy 2015-04314

PDF, 25.6 KB

Speech delivered on behalf of First Sea Lord at IMDEX exhibition in Singapore

Ref: Navy 2015-04537

PDF, 24.8 KB

Psychological evaluations carried out on Faslane base staff

Ref: Navy 2015-05144

PDF, 242 KB

HM Navy Base Portsmouth and HMS Sultan incursions

Ref: Navy 2015-05243

PDF, 32.9 KB

Transcript of the court martial of Lt Geoffrey Pratt RN on 2 November 1931

Ref: Navy 2015-05684

PDF, 30.9 KB

Copies of T124 agreements

Ref: Navy 2015-06735

PDF, 30.1 KB

Details of all defence locations with refuelling points on site

Ref: JFC FOI2014/07094

PDF, 1.03 MB

Military photographers seconded to the Cabinet Office and tasked with taking photographs of Cabinet Ministers, including the Prime Minister

Ref: JFC FOI2015/00335

PDF, 241 KB

Role of 'Commander Personnel and Support Command' and 'Standing Joint Force Commander'

Ref: JFC FOI2015/06830

PDF, 518 KB

Number of people employed by MOD on zero hours contracts in Greater London

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/00503

PDF, 99.6 KB

Service personnel who served on Op Maidenly and Op Barras and were discharged entitled to claim the Operational Service Medal Sierra Leone with Rosette

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/02339

PDF, 112 KB

Information about the Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS)

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/01483

PDF, 185 KB

Number of inheritance tax exemption certificates applied for in during 2013 to 2015 and the number of applications refused

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/02866

PDF, 125 KB

Name of financial accounting software system used in the MOD

Ref: HOCS FOI/1680

PDF, 110 KB

Lump sum payments awarded and total compensation paid for mental disorders under the AFCS to those who previously deployed to Afghanistan, financial years 2012/13 and 2013/14

Ref: HOCS FOI/1905

PDF, 133 KB

Number of pension awards made where the claimed condition referred to 'exposure' and 'radiation' and 'follicular lymphoma' between 1 February 1985 and 31 March 2014

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/03323

PDF, 108 KB

Information on the excavation of the Gravesend hurricane and F/S Williams

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/03938

PDF, 480 KB

Military personnel with a place of birth recorded as a location in Herefordshire who died in military service since the end of World War 2

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04571

PDF, 270 KB

Number of widows/widowers pensions paid under the Armed Forces Pension Scheme which relinquished due to remarriage or cohabitation

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04871

PDF, 141 KB

Aggregated total number of managed moves or posts rotations, formal grievance complaints, bullying and harassment, misconduct or discipline and suspensions and number of cases where an assisting officer was identified

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04908

PDF, 116 KB

Business appointments applications approved subject to a 2 year waiting period (correction)

Ref: HOCS FOI2014/04616

PDF, 89.8 KB

Number of service personnel leaving the forces and resettling in Tyne and Wear or Sunderland

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/05273

PDF, 118 KB

Cost of Long Service and Good Conduct (LS&GC) medals, including ribbon and box as at 2 June 2015

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/04515

PDF, 84.3 KB

Number of business appointment applications processed and approved during the 13 month period starting 01 December 2013

Ref: HOCS FOI2014/05389

PDF, 146 KB

Number of civilian business appointment applications 31 May 2013 to 1 June 2015

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/05597

PDF, 153 KB

