FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 15 November 2021
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 15 November 2021.
Information regarding report released by Pentagon about one of its social media posts
Ref: 2021/03723 PDF, 28KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Land Rover Army Reg number LP46AA
Ref: 2021/06197 and 2021/06851 PDF, 158KB, 7 pages
Information regarding the WW2 medals of the officer Sqd Ldr Monypenny and the issued date
Ref: 2021/05394 PDF, 22.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the WW2 medal entitlement for former RAF serviceman 37773 Augustus Robert Pruddah 58 Squadron RAF
Ref: 2021/05006 PDF, 19.6KB, 2 pages
Question regarding the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme and the number of applications fallen, approved, and denied
Ref: 2021/05074 PDF, 26.5KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the WW2 medal entitlement and issue for former Army serviceman 14513994 Private Arthur James MacArthur
Ref: 2021/05177 PDF, 20.2KB, 2 pages
Request for medal entitlement, issue date and WW2 medal card for Walter Fredrick Jaggs
Ref: 2021/05226 PDF, 22.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding job advertisement for Army Cadets Branch Logistic Support and Business Management Team Leader
Ref: 2021/05321 PDF, 22.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding medal entitlement and service details for late Major William Williams MM TD Royal Artillery
Ref: 2021/05358 PDF, 21.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding medal entitlement and service details for late Able Seaman Thomas William Rogerson, Royal Navy
Ref: 2021/05361 PDF, 20.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding vehicle history for Land Rover Defender Wolf KH 83 AA
Ref: 2021/06863 PDF, 2.05MB, 10 pages
Information regarding service history of ex MOD Land Rover KG59AA
Ref: 2021/06866 PDF, 3.29MB, 11 pages
Information regarding Land Rover 2.5 LTR Turbo DSL vehicle military service and maintenance records
Ref: 2021/05958 PDF, 5.56MB, 15 pages
Information regarding ex-military Truck UTY MED (HD) 6X6 Pinzgauer vector vehicle registration GG18AB
Ref: 2021/07051 PDF, 84.8KB, 7 pages
Information regarding ex-military Truck UTY MED (HD) 6X6 Pinzgauer vector vehicle registration GF99AB
Ref: 2021/07049 PDF, 258KB, 8 pages
Information regarding research project investigating call-off contracts in the public sector
Ref: 2021/04608 PDF, 87.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the technology and version UKHO use for HR, payroll, L&D, finance, procurement and contact centre
Ref: 2021/05841 PDF, 126KB, 3 pages
