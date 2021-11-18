FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 15 November 2021

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 15 November 2021.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
18 November 2021

Documents

Information regarding report released by Pentagon about one of its social media posts

Ref: 2021/03723 PDF, 28KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Land Rover Army Reg number LP46AA

Ref: 2021/06197 and 2021/06851 PDF, 158KB, 7 pages

Question regarding how many claims under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme were initially rejected in the last 5 financial years and other questions

Ref: 2021/05199 PDF, 205KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the WW2 medals of the officer Sqd Ldr Monypenny and the issued date

Ref: 2021/05394 PDF, 22.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the WW2 medal entitlement for former RAF serviceman 37773 Augustus Robert Pruddah 58 Squadron RAF

Ref: 2021/05006 PDF, 19.6KB, 2 pages

Question regarding the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme and the number of applications fallen, approved, and denied

Ref: 2021/05074 PDF, 26.5KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the WW2 medal entitlement and issue for former Army serviceman 14513994 Private Arthur James MacArthur

Ref: 2021/05177 PDF, 20.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the WW2 medal entitlement and issue for former Army serviceman Flight Lieutenant Denys Huntley BRYON 745161 OR number 112685 Officers Number Service during the Second World War and post war with RAFVR

Ref: 2021/05179 PDF, 20.6KB, 2 pages

Request for medal entitlement, issue date and WW2 medal card for Walter Fredrick Jaggs

Ref: 2021/05226 PDF, 22.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding job advertisement for Army Cadets Branch Logistic Support and Business Management Team Leader

Ref: 2021/05321 PDF, 22.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding medal entitlement and service details for late Major William Williams MM TD Royal Artillery

Ref: 2021/05358 PDF, 21.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding medal entitlement and service details for late Able Seaman Thomas William Rogerson, Royal Navy

Ref: 2021/05361 PDF, 20.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding vehicle history for Land Rover Defender Wolf KH 83 AA

Ref: 2021/06863 PDF, 2.05MB, 10 pages

Information regarding service history of ex MOD Land Rover KG59AA

Ref: 2021/06866 PDF, 3.29MB, 11 pages

Information regarding Land Rover 2.5 LTR Turbo DSL vehicle military service and maintenance records

Ref: 2021/05958 PDF, 5.56MB, 15 pages

Information regarding ex-military Truck UTY MED (HD) 6X6 Pinzgauer vector vehicle registration GG18AB

Ref: 2021/07051 PDF, 84.8KB, 7 pages

Information regarding ex-military Truck UTY MED (HD) 6X6 Pinzgauer vector vehicle registration GF99AB

Ref: 2021/07049 PDF, 258KB, 8 pages

Information regarding research project investigating call-off contracts in the public sector

Ref: 2021/04608 PDF, 87.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of employees who received salary above 80 thousand pounds a year including special payments for anti-social hours

Ref: 2021/04910 PDF, 192KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the technology and version UKHO use for HR, payroll, L&D, finance, procurement and contact centre

Ref: 2021/05841 PDF, 126KB, 3 pages

Details

