FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 June 2022

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 June 2022.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
16 June 2022

Documents

The total number of armed forces veterans currently claiming an immediate pension (IP) and other questions

Ref: 2022/04416 PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding veterans in the UK or specifically in Scotland that have been homeless, unemployed, or recorded as in hardship

Ref: 2022/04888 PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

How many staff complaints about racial discrimination have been recorded and other questions

Ref: 2022/04409 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

Information on how many staff are at the wpa full time and how many staff part time

Ref: 2022/04740 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages

A breakdown of the complaints you stated in parliament within veterans UK

Ref: 2022/04474 PDF, 640 KB, 4 pages

Between 2019 and 2022 how many settlement agreements were signed by the department and other questions

Ref: 2022/04520 PDF, 83.7 KB, 2 pages

Medal entitlement for former army serviceman 349952 Major John Dundas Brown

Ref: 2022/04821 PDF, 136 KB, 2 pages

Request for constant carers allowance marking/scoring/assessment criteria and the appeal form with a full copy of the decision making policy relating to this supplementary allowance

Ref: 2022/05133 PDF, 127 KB, 3 pages

Request for constant carers allowance marking/scoring/assessment criteria and the appeal form with a full copy of the decision making policy relating to this supplementary allowance – Annex

Ref: 2022/05133 PDF, 267 KB, 11 pages

Request for a copy of the Unemployablilty Supplements Policy Time

Ref: 2022/05054 PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages

Request for a copy of the Unemployablilty Supplements Policy Time - Annex

Ref: 2022/05054 PDF, 121 KB, 33 pages

Regarding the statement that since the licence was issued for this excavation in 2006 multiple instances have occurred where human remains were found during excavation under licence of a crash site

Ref: 2022/04736 PDF, 210 KB, 5 pages

How many of the MOD's 60,000 civilian staff are working from home (WFH) and at least 2 days of the week

Ref: 2022/05024 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages

Information request regarding the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme

Ref: 2022/05064 PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding DBS complaints

Ref: 2022/05127 PDF, 119 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding DBS complaints - AnnexInformation regarding DBS complaints - Annex

Ref: 2022/05127 PDF, 90.5 KB, 2 pages

Details of orders, decorations and medals awarded to Greenslade NCO 1605791 Officer 203405

Ref: 2022/05128 PDF, 84.5 KB, 2 pages

How long the telephone helpline for Veterans to enquire regarding claims has been reduced due to the Covid Pandemic and other questions

Ref: 2022/05190 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages

Further questions to FOI 2020/04922

Ref: 2022/05124 PDF, 154 KB, 3 pages

Details

Published 16 June 2022

