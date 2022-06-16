FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 June 2022
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 June 2022.
Documents
The total number of armed forces veterans currently claiming an immediate pension (IP) and other questions
Ref: 2022/04416 PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding veterans in the UK or specifically in Scotland that have been homeless, unemployed, or recorded as in hardship
Ref: 2022/04888 PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
How many staff complaints about racial discrimination have been recorded and other questions
Ref: 2022/04409 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
Information on how many staff are at the wpa full time and how many staff part time
Ref: 2022/04740 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages
A breakdown of the complaints you stated in parliament within veterans UK
Ref: 2022/04474 PDF, 640 KB, 4 pages
Between 2019 and 2022 how many settlement agreements were signed by the department and other questions
Ref: 2022/04520 PDF, 83.7 KB, 2 pages
Medal entitlement for former army serviceman 349952 Major John Dundas Brown
Ref: 2022/04821 PDF, 136 KB, 2 pages
Request for constant carers allowance marking/scoring/assessment criteria and the appeal form with a full copy of the decision making policy relating to this supplementary allowance
Ref: 2022/05133 PDF, 127 KB, 3 pages
Request for constant carers allowance marking/scoring/assessment criteria and the appeal form with a full copy of the decision making policy relating to this supplementary allowance – Annex
Ref: 2022/05133 PDF, 267 KB, 11 pages
Request for a copy of the Unemployablilty Supplements Policy Time
Ref: 2022/05054 PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages
Request for a copy of the Unemployablilty Supplements Policy Time - Annex
Ref: 2022/05054 PDF, 121 KB, 33 pages
Regarding the statement that since the licence was issued for this excavation in 2006 multiple instances have occurred where human remains were found during excavation under licence of a crash site
Ref: 2022/04736 PDF, 210 KB, 5 pages
How many of the MOD's 60,000 civilian staff are working from home (WFH) and at least 2 days of the week
Ref: 2022/05024 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages
Information request regarding the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme
Ref: 2022/05064 PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding DBS complaints
Ref: 2022/05127 PDF, 119 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding DBS complaints - AnnexInformation regarding DBS complaints - Annex
Ref: 2022/05127 PDF, 90.5 KB, 2 pages
Details of orders, decorations and medals awarded to Greenslade NCO 1605791 Officer 203405
Ref: 2022/05128 PDF, 84.5 KB, 2 pages
How long the telephone helpline for Veterans to enquire regarding claims has been reduced due to the Covid Pandemic and other questions
Ref: 2022/05190 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages
Further questions to FOI 2020/04922
Ref: 2022/05124 PDF, 154 KB, 3 pages
Details
