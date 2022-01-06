FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 3 January (Part 2)
Documents
Information regarding the RAF information included in Whitaker's every year
Ref: 2021/00569 PDF, 1.25 MB, 5 pages
What are the rules regarding joining the RAFAC as a member of staff (both uniformed and civilian instructor) whilst serving at a UAS as a student
Ref: 2021/05539 PDF, 453 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the colour perception requirements laid down for ground trade entry into the RAF
Ref: 2021/06678 PDF, 584 KB, 3 pages
Request for a figure as to how many 1* and above Air Force officers have existed within the RAF since 2010, broken down by year and rank
Ref: 2020/12219 PDF, 411 KB, 2 pages
Information request relates to medical conditions which preclude serving in the RAF
Ref: 2021/03262 PDF, 415 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the financial status of 1804 (Four Heatons) Sqn, Air Training Corps
Ref: 2021/03421 PDF, 4.32 MB, 20 pages
How many people apply to join the RAF as commissioned aircrew each year recruiting year and other questions
Ref: 2021/03638 PDF, 970 KB, 4 pages
Request regarding the impact of Covid-19 and the RAF
Ref: 2021/02320 PDF, 829 KB, 3 pages
How many Saudi pilots have been trained by the RAF in the UK since 2016 to 2020
Ref: 2021/02459 PDF, 490 KB, 2 pages
Figure of how many new 1* and above posts have been created in the last 10 financial years
Ref: 2020/00722 PDF, 439 KB, 2 pages
Breakdown of all data breaches at HQRAFAC and Regional HQ between 2016 to 2020 relating to CFAV and adult applicants in the ATC North Region
Ref: 2020/04584 PDF, 505 KB, 2 pages
Request for a copy of the most recent version of PAM (Air) 429, A Guide to terms and conditions of service for individuals serving as officers in the RAF
Ref: 2020/05671 PDF, 3.61 MB, 11 pages
Request to provide details of all current, and former (1941 to present) RAF Air Cadet units in Scotland only
Ref: 2021/01482 PDF, 1.35 MB, 6 pages
Information in relation to the OC RAFAC Training Academy job selection process
Ref: 2021/05894 PDF, 933 KB, 4 pages
How many qualified Human Factors Facilitators are there currently in the RAF
Ref: 2020/04238 PDF, 278 KB, 1 page
Question on if there has been any amendments to the Queens regulations for the RAF since number 43 which published in August 2017
Ref: 2019/03317 PDF, 284 KB, 1 page
Request for copies of any email held in the London and Kent air cadet email accounts
Ref: 2019/12547 PDF, 1.97 MB, 9 pages
Since 2007 how many males/females have passed the RAFFT first time broken down by sex and year
Ref: 2020/02012 PDF, 796 KB, 3 pages
How many allegations of racial abuse were made against ATC volunteers between 1 January and 31 December 2017 and other questions
Ref: 2020/02855 PDF, 495 KB, 2 pages
Request regarding The Defence Sixth Form College, Welbeck
Ref: 2020/03618 PDF, 579 KB, 2 pages
