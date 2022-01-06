FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 3 January (Part 2)

FOI release

Information regarding the RAF information included in Whitaker's every year

Ref: 2021/00569 PDF, 1.25 MB, 5 pages

Information on RAF GAI 1033 lists the entitlement of free-issue clothing to officers on first appointment and the mandatory items which are to be purchased from their initial outfitting allowances at the appropriate stages of service

Ref: 2021/01983 PDF, 3.78 MB, 15 pages

Information held at HQAC about the formation of 1701 (Johnstone) Squadron ATC and any detached Flights which this Squadrons may have had or previously been itself

Ref: 2021/01988 PDF, 309 KB, 1 page

What are the rules regarding joining the RAFAC as a member of staff (both uniformed and civilian instructor) whilst serving at a UAS as a student

Ref: 2021/05539 PDF, 453 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the colour perception requirements laid down for ground trade entry into the RAF

Ref: 2021/06678 PDF, 584 KB, 3 pages

Request for a figure as to how many 1* and above Air Force officers have existed within the RAF since 2010, broken down by year and rank

Ref: 2020/12219 PDF, 411 KB, 2 pages

Information request relates to medical conditions which preclude serving in the RAF

Ref: 2021/03262 PDF, 415 KB, 2 pages

Question on: what will SGIS/DSUS comprise of? (bursaries, University Air Squadron membership etc) and other questions

PDF, 453 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the financial status of 1804 (Four Heatons) Sqn, Air Training Corps

Ref: 2021/03421 PDF, 4.32 MB, 20 pages

How many people apply to join the RAF as commissioned aircrew each year recruiting year and other questions

Ref: 2021/03638 PDF, 970 KB, 4 pages

Request regarding the impact of Covid-19 and the RAF

Ref: 2021/02320 PDF, 829 KB, 3 pages

How many Saudi pilots have been trained by the RAF in the UK since 2016 to 2020

Ref: 2021/02459 PDF, 490 KB, 2 pages

Figure of how many new 1* and above posts have been created in the last 10 financial years

Ref: 2020/00722 PDF, 439 KB, 2 pages

Breakdown of all data breaches at HQRAFAC and Regional HQ between 2016 to 2020 relating to CFAV and adult applicants in the ATC North Region

Ref: 2020/04584 PDF, 505 KB, 2 pages

The primary reasons/deciding factors that prompted a change to grooming standards within the RAF, primarily the decision to allow airmen the ability to grow beards

Ref: 2020/04818 PDF, 430 KB, 2 pages

Request for a copy of the most recent version of PAM (Air) 429, A Guide to terms and conditions of service for individuals serving as officers in the RAF

Ref: 2020/05671 PDF, 3.61 MB, 11 pages

Request to provide details of all current, and former (1941 to present) RAF Air Cadet units in Scotland only

Ref: 2021/01482 PDF, 1.35 MB, 6 pages

Information in relation to the OC RAFAC Training Academy job selection process

Ref: 2021/05894 PDF, 933 KB, 4 pages

How many qualified Human Factors Facilitators are there currently in the RAF

Ref: 2020/04238 PDF, 278 KB, 1 page

Question on if there has been any amendments to the Queens regulations for the RAF since number 43 which published in August 2017

Ref: 2019/03317 PDF, 284 KB, 1 page

Request for copies of any email held in the London and Kent air cadet email accounts

Ref: 2019/12547 PDF, 1.97 MB, 9 pages

Since 2007 how many males/females have passed the RAFFT first time broken down by sex and year

Ref: 2020/02012 PDF, 796 KB, 3 pages

How many allegations of racial abuse were made against ATC volunteers between 1 January and 31 December 2017 and other questions

Ref: 2020/02855 PDF, 495 KB, 2 pages

The number of women that receive free accommodation due to them being married and having a residence that they are pay for in another area in the RAF

Ref: 2020/02899 PDF, 478 KB, 2 pages

Request regarding The Defence Sixth Form College, Welbeck

Ref: 2020/03618 PDF, 579 KB, 2 pages

