Financial top tips for service personnel

Highlighting common difficulties faced by the services’ mobile population in acquiring credit and offers advice on how to overcome these.
Service personnel and their families can experience difficulty in accessing commercial products and services due to their mobility and time spent outside the UK. The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has worked with the financial sector to improve the ability of armed forces personnel to access financial products.
The representative bodies for the financial sector are raising awareness within their membership of how to avoid disadvantage for service personnel and their families. They have worked with MOD to develop these top tips for the armed forces on credit ratings, mortgages and loans, BFPO addresses and insurance.
- MoneyForce: a financial awareness and training website for service personnel and their families
- Joining Forces credit unions: MOD has made it possible for 3 of the UK’s leading credit unions to join forces and make simple savings accounts and loans available to the armed forces and their families
