Guidance

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder: health needs assessment

A health needs assessment for people living with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), their carers and families, and those at risk of alcohol-exposed pregnancies.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
9 September 2021
Applies to:
England

Documents

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder: health needs assessment

HTML

Details

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) refers to the range of neurodevelopmental problems caused by pre-natal exposure to alcohol.

This FASD health needs assessment provides an accessible and objective information resource on FASD, for use at national and local level and those with a personal or professional interest in the issue.

It was developed in collaboration with a range of professionals around the country. It:

  • summarises the current state of research and policy
  • presents relevant data where available to explain the extent and types of health needs
  • reviews current health systems and services
Published 9 September 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do