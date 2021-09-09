Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder: health needs assessment
A health needs assessment for people living with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), their carers and families, and those at risk of alcohol-exposed pregnancies.
Documents
Details
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) refers to the range of neurodevelopmental problems caused by pre-natal exposure to alcohol.
This FASD health needs assessment provides an accessible and objective information resource on FASD, for use at national and local level and those with a personal or professional interest in the issue.
It was developed in collaboration with a range of professionals around the country. It:
- summarises the current state of research and policy
- presents relevant data where available to explain the extent and types of health needs
- reviews current health systems and services