Exporting active substances for medicines after Brexit

This guidance explains how to obtain a Written Confirmation for each shipment of Active Substances manufactured in the UK that is exported to the EEA.

In a no-deal Brexit, we will continue to accept importation of active substances into the UK without a Written Confirmation from the same list of countries as currently (European Economic Area (EEA) countries, USA, Japan, Brazil, Australia, Israel and Switzerland).

Further guidance is available on importation of active substances from countries on a list.