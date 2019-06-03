Research and analysis

Exotic and farmed species: GB disease surveillance and emerging threats reports, 2019

Quarterly report about new and emerging diseases in exotic and farmed species such as alpacas, llama and farmed deer.

Published 3 June 2019
From:
Animal and Plant Health Agency

Documents

Quarterly GB exotic and farmed species disease surveillance and emerging threats report: January to March 2019

PDF, 654KB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webmaster@apha.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

These reports are compiled and published by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) as part of Defra’s disease surveillance programme.

Previous reports

Information sheets on diseases of exotic and farmed species are available on the APHA Vet Gateway.

Published 3 June 2019