Exotic and farmed species: GB disease surveillance and emerging threats reports, 2019
Quarterly report about new and emerging diseases in exotic and farmed species such as alpacas, llama and farmed deer.
These reports are compiled and published by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) as part of Defra’s disease surveillance programme.
Previous reports
- 2014 onwards, see the APHA disease surveillance reports collection
- Before 2014, see the archived AHVLA web pages
Information sheets on diseases of exotic and farmed species are available on the APHA Vet Gateway.
Published 3 June 2019