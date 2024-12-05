Excess treatment costs (ETCs) in non-commercial research
Guidance for researchers, funders and administrators on the process of applying for excess treatment costs (ETCs) in non-commercial research.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Guidance on applying for excess treatment costs (ETCs), developed and agreed with NHS England and the NIHR Research Delivery Network following a review commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
The guidance sets out a single ETC management system in England for researchers, funders and administrators.