Guidance

Excess treatment costs (ETCs) in non-commercial research

Guidance for researchers, funders and administrators on the process of applying for excess treatment costs (ETCs) in non-commercial research.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
5 December 2024

Applies to England

Documents

Excess treatment costs in non-commercial research: guidance for researchers, funders and administrators

HTML

Details

Guidance on applying for excess treatment costs (ETCs), developed and agreed with NHS England and the NIHR Research Delivery Network following a review commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The guidance sets out a single ETC management system in England for researchers, funders and administrators.

Updates to this page

Published 5 December 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page