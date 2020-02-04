Research and analysis
Evidence scope: loneliness and social work
Looks at the evidence around the role of social workers in preventing and reducing loneliness and isolation.
This evidence scope was commissioned by the Chief Social Worker for Adults to look at the role of social workers in preventing and reducing loneliness and isolation. It:
- builds on existing evidence on loneliness and considers research and good practice in identifying people who are experiencing, or at risk of, chronic loneliness
- suggests effective interventions to prevent and reduce loneliness in a social work context
- summarises main messages for social workers and employers to inform development of resources to improve practice in this area
