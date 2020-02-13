Policy paper
Evidence for the DDRB: pay round 2020 to 2021
Evidence submitted to the Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration (DDRB) by the Department of Health and Social Care for the 2020 to 2021 pay round.
Details
The annual pay award for doctors and dentists is determined by the government following recommendations from the DDRB.
For the pay round 2020 to 2021 the DDRB are not being asked for pay recommendations for doctors and dentists in training or general medical practitioners. This is because pay for these groups is already agreed through multi-year pay and contract reform deals.
In making its observations and recommendations, the DDRB takes evidence from:
- the 4 UK governments
- the British Medical Association
- the British Dental Association
- NHS Employers
- other interested parties