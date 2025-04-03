Research and analysis

Evaluation of the 2022 Fit Note Reforms

This report details the findings of an evaluation of the 2022 fit note reforms.

From:
Department for Work and Pensions, Department of Health and Social Care and Government Social Research Profession
Published
3 April 2025

Documents

Evaluation of the 2022 Fit Note Reforms

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78659-830-1, 1092

HTML

Evaluation of the 2022 Fit Note Reforms

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78659-830-1, 1092

PDF, 617 KB, 69 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accessible.formats@dwp.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Research background  

The research was commissioned to gain insights into the views and experiences of healthcare professionals, employers and patients in England, Scotland and Wales to the implementation of two legislative changes made to fit notes in 2022. These changes enabled fit notes to be signed digitally and extended the right to certify fit notes to a wider range of healthcare professionals which now included registered nurses, pharmacists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists.  

Contribution to the evidence base 

This research provides evidence on attitudes towards these reforms and whether they are working as intended, as well as the barriers and enablers to successful implementation and the perceived impacts amongst healthcare professionals of these reforms. It also supplies evidence on wider attitudes to the fit note system and changes within the NHS to place these reforms in context.  

NHSE publishes quarterly statistics of computer-generated fit notes issues by GP practices in England, which are available here: Fit Notes Issued by GP Practices - NHS England Digital

Research value 

The insight gathered from this research will support the development of future government strategy, as well as informing options to test further fit note policy development. The evidence will be used alongside other relevant research to develop and improve policies in response to stakeholder feedback.

Updates to this page

Published 3 April 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content