Evaluation of the 2022 Fit Note Reforms

Research background

The research was commissioned to gain insights into the views and experiences of healthcare professionals, employers and patients in England, Scotland and Wales to the implementation of two legislative changes made to fit notes in 2022. These changes enabled fit notes to be signed digitally and extended the right to certify fit notes to a wider range of healthcare professionals which now included registered nurses, pharmacists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists.

Contribution to the evidence base

This research provides evidence on attitudes towards these reforms and whether they are working as intended, as well as the barriers and enablers to successful implementation and the perceived impacts amongst healthcare professionals of these reforms. It also supplies evidence on wider attitudes to the fit note system and changes within the NHS to place these reforms in context.

NHSE publishes quarterly statistics of computer-generated fit notes issues by GP practices in England, which are available here: Fit Notes Issued by GP Practices - NHS England Digital.

Research value

The insight gathered from this research will support the development of future government strategy, as well as informing options to test further fit note policy development. The evidence will be used alongside other relevant research to develop and improve policies in response to stakeholder feedback.