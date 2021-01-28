Evaluation of endpoint PCR (EPCR) as a diagnostic test technology for SARS-CoV-2
Technical report summarising results from evaluation of endpoint PCR (EPCR) as a central laboratory based diagnostic test technology for SARS-CoV-2.
This is a technical report by the NIHR UK Biocentre Ltd, in partnership with Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and NHS Test & Trace Scientific Validation and Assurance Group.
It provides evidence verifying the performance of the UltraDx SARS-CoV-2 N1/N2/RP endpoint PCR assay (LGC, Biosearch Technologies).
Published 28 January 2021