Evaluating the implementation of Right Care, Right Person

Right Care, Right Person (RCRP) is an approach that is aimed at ensuring that people of all ages who have health and/or social care needs, are responded to by the right person, with the right skills, training, and experience to best meet their needs.

Home Office and Department of Health and Social Care analysts evaluated the implementation of RCRP through a rapid process evaluation covering police, fire, health and social care services.

Findings highlighted the importance of communication, openness and transparency across agencies when implementing RCRP. While generally supportive of RCRP principles, participants highlighted some implementation challenges, such as capacity limitations for health and social care services. Early data monitoring showed a reduction of police time spent on health-related incidents post RCRP implementation. Recommendations to support the implementation of RCRP are included.