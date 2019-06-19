Promotional material

EU Settlement Scheme community leader toolkit: Welsh materials

Welsh communications materials that local authorities and community groups can use to support EU citizens and their families to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme.

Published 19 June 2019
Community groups introduction to the EU Settlement Scheme

PDF, 216KB, 12 pages

Local authority introduction to the EU Settlement Scheme

PDF, 211KB, 12 pages

Briefing information: Communicating to EU citizens in the UK

PDF, 277KB, 12 pages

Leaflet: Important information for EU citizens in the UK

PDF, 160KB, 4 pages

Factsheet 1: Short introduction to the EU Settlement Scheme

PDF, 129KB, 1 page

Factsheet 2: Support available for EU citizens in the UK

PDF, 126KB, 1 page

Flowchart 1: How to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme

PDF, 133KB, 1 page

Flowchart 2: How to verify your identity

PDF, 130KB, 1 page

EU citizens in the UK: EU Settlement Scheme overview

Scheme overview

How to use the ‘EU Exit: ID Document Check’ app

Published 19 June 2019