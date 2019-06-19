Promotional material
EU Settlement Scheme community leader toolkit: Welsh materials
Welsh communications materials that local authorities and community groups can use to support EU citizens and their families to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme.
Documents
Community groups introduction to the EU Settlement Scheme
PDF, 216KB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Local authority introduction to the EU Settlement Scheme
PDF, 211KB, 12 pages
Briefing information: Communicating to EU citizens in the UK
PDF, 277KB, 12 pages
Leaflet: Important information for EU citizens in the UK
PDF, 160KB, 4 pages
Factsheet 1: Short introduction to the EU Settlement Scheme
PDF, 129KB, 1 page
Factsheet 2: Support available for EU citizens in the UK
PDF, 126KB, 1 page
Flowchart 1: How to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme
PDF, 133KB, 1 page
Flowchart 2: How to verify your identity
PDF, 130KB, 1 page
