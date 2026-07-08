Estimates of future jobs supported by the Defence Investment Plan
This transparency paper gives a summary of the methodology used to estimate future jobs supported by the Defence Investment Plan.
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This note has been produced to provide an overview of the methodology used to produce estimates of the number of future direct and indirect jobs supported by the Ministry of Defence’s expenditure with UK industry and commerce, given expected future spending levels set out in the Defence Investment Plan. It sets out the assumptions used and an overview of quality.