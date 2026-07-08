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Transparency data

Estimates of future jobs supported by the Defence Investment Plan

This transparency paper gives a summary of the methodology used to estimate future jobs supported by the Defence Investment Plan.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
8 July 2026

Documents

Estimates of future jobs supported by the Defence Investment Plan

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This note has been produced to provide an overview of the methodology used to produce estimates of the number of future direct and indirect jobs supported by the Ministry of Defence’s expenditure with UK industry and commerce, given expected future spending levels set out in the Defence Investment Plan. It sets out the assumptions used and an overview of quality.

Updates to this page

Published 8 July 2026

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