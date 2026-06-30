The Defence Investment Plan
Equipping our forces, defending our future.
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The Defence Investment Plan is backed by £298bn of investment over the next four years. The Plan will transform our Armed Forces, delivering on the vision of the 2025 Strategic Defence Review, as we move to warfighting readiness, back British jobs and businesses, and show UK leadership and step up European security.
The Plan is a summary of the major investment choices the Government has made for UK Defence. This is not the entirety of UK Defence’s budget or capabilities, but it is intended to demonstrate to Parliament and the public, as well as industry, how the increasing investment in Defence is being spent.