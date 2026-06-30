 Skip to main content
Policy paper

The Defence Investment Plan

Equipping our forces, defending our future.

From:
Ministry of Defence and HM Treasury
Published
30 June 2026

Documents

The Defence Investment Plan

PDF, 1.1 MB, 81 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The Defence Investment Plan: Four-Page Summary

PDF, 3.61 MB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The Defence Investment Plan Funding explainer

HTML

Details

The Defence Investment Plan is backed by £298bn of investment over the next four years. The Plan will transform our Armed Forces, delivering on the vision of the 2025 Strategic Defence Review, as we move to warfighting readiness, back British jobs and businesses, and show UK leadership and step up European security.

The Plan is a summary of the major investment choices the Government has made for UK Defence. This is not the entirety of UK Defence’s budget or capabilities, but it is intended to demonstrate to Parliament and the public, as well as industry, how the increasing investment in Defence is being spent.

Updates to this page

Published 30 June 2026

Sign up for emails or print this page