Estates Safety Fund: 2025 to 2026
A full list of schemes included in the Estates Safety Fund 2025 to 2026, addressing critical infrastructure and safety risk in NHS hospital buildings.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
At the Autumn Budget 2024, the Chancellor confirmed £750 million in capital funding for 2025 to 2026 to address critical infrastructure and safety risks in NHS hospital buildings. More detail on this is available in the NHS England Capital guidance 2025 to 2026.
The Estates Safety Fund will invest in relatively small scale but important building safety works, including:
- fixes to leaking roofs
- upgrades to faulty electrical wiring
- addressing fire safety requirements, new air handling units and other schemes identified by systems as local priorities
It will support works in a range of different types of facility, including maternity and mental health.
This publication sets out the NHS trusts that have been successful in securing funding through the Estates Safety Fund and a summary of their planned projects and the facilities in scope.