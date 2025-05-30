Estates Safety Fund: 2025 to 2026

At the Autumn Budget 2024, the Chancellor confirmed £750 million in capital funding for 2025 to 2026 to address critical infrastructure and safety risks in NHS hospital buildings. More detail on this is available in the NHS England Capital guidance 2025 to 2026.

The Estates Safety Fund will invest in relatively small scale but important building safety works, including:

fixes to leaking roofs

upgrades to faulty electrical wiring

addressing fire safety requirements, new air handling units and other schemes identified by systems as local priorities

It will support works in a range of different types of facility, including maternity and mental health.

This publication sets out the NHS trusts that have been successful in securing funding through the Estates Safety Fund and a summary of their planned projects and the facilities in scope.