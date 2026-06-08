Enterprise space category: supply chain risk
Context and questions for potential partners to consider, to help the UK Government understand, manage and mitigate supply chain risk.
Documents
Details
The Enterprise Space Category (ESC) aims to simplify and join up the way the UK Government works with potential partners on space-related procurement.
As part of this work, the ESC team want to help Government better understand, manage and mitigate supply chain risk in the space industry. They originally shared this information and discussion points at an industry round-table meeting in March 2026. If you have feedback you can contact them ukstratcomdd-cm-space-esc@mod.gov.uk