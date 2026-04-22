Enterprise space category
How potential partners can engage with the UK Government on space-related procurement.
The Enterprise Space Category (ESC) is a cross-government procurement category that aims to share intelligence, insights and challenges, and to identify opportunities for working together across the space value chain.
The ESC brings together partners across government, including the Cabinet Office (Crown Commercial Service), the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), and the UK Space Agency (UKSA), to create a unified, cross government approach to space-related procurement and market engagement.
Creating a collaborative strategy
The ESC is a major step to build a single Space Enterprise Category Strategy. This strategy will focus on strategic alignment and engaging the market as one Government, helping to drive innovation and implement best practice in procurement.
To support the collaborative model, a monthly Space Category Steering Group provides strategic governance, oversight of ESC outputs, and a forum for sharing insight, innovation, and best practice across the enterprise.
The ESC launched in February 2024, growing out of the Ministry of Defence’s enterprise approach to category management and the work of the Defence Space Category Team in embedding best practice approaches, delivering targeted savings, and strengthening relationships across the defence space supply chain. It is being developed under the stewardship of Victoria Cope (2* Defence Digital Commercial Director).
Enterprise Space Category (ESC) tree
The ESC tree splits the space category into four level 2 categories, and then further splits these into level 3 categories.
Space and ground segment manufacturing
Spacecraft manufacturing and integration:
- satellites (for example communication, earth observation including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), scientific, geostationary Earth orbit (GEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO), low Earth orbit (LEO))
- propulsion systems
- satellite systems, telemetry and control (SST&C) and flight control systems
- solar arrays
Spacecraft payload manufacturing:
- cryptographic equipment
- cameras and optics
- imaging specific payloads (for example communication, imagery)
Launch vehicle manufacturing:
- vehicle types (for example expendable, reusable)
Terminals and user devices:
- land and maritime terminals
- protected modems
- software systems
- masts
Robotic systems:
- space exploration approaches
- system engineering and hardware development
Test and evaluation:
- compliance assessment
- environmental testing activities
- test ranges
- systems management
- test evaluation and assurance
Components and materials:
- types of components (for example propulsion fuels, avionics)
- material specifications (for example lightweight composites, alloys)
- obsolescence management (for example spares)
Ground based sensors:
- space telescopes and radars
Space operations
Space flight operations:
- plan, design and delivery of missions
- infrastructure
- suitably qualified and experience personnel (SQEP)
- training and education
- simulation
Satellite system operations:
- type of system (position, navigation and timing (PNT), ISR, satellite communications (SATCOM))
- infrastructure and encryption
- technology and software
- network management
- service integration
Ground stations and infrastructure:
- ground station locations (for example global network)
- data handling capabilities (for example real time processing)
- anchors and antennas
Satellite filings:
- orbital filing slots
In-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing:
- in-orbit refuelling
- in-orbit servicing
- in-orbit manufacturing
- debris removal
Spacecraft launch services:
- provision of launch as a service
- launch frequency and reliability metrics
- launch types (for example direct injection, GEO, LEO)
Space applications
Satellite communication services:
- service types (for example broadband, broadcasting, Wi‑Fi)
- coverage areas (for example global, regional)
- deployed (for example satellite constellations)
Satellite PNT services:
- applications (for example transportation, mapping)
- accuracy and assurance levels (for example standard, enhanced)
- data processing (for example analytics, visualisation)
- types of services (for example global position system (GPS), global navigation satellite system (GNSS))
Earth observation (including ISR):
- types of data collected (for example imagery, environmental data)
- applications (for example agriculture, disaster management)
- analytics and attribution
Space observation services:
- intelligence data gathering
- reconnaissance
- environmental monitoring
- analytics and attribution
Space enabling services
Space professional services:
- client-side support (for example strategic planning, project delivery, training, advisory)
- legal advisers
- compliance and investment advisers
Space insurance:
- types of insurance (for example launch, satellite)
- coverage options (for example full, partial)
- data market trends
Space research and studies:
- research areas (for example market trends, competitive analysis, surveys)
- reports and studies – key findings and insights
- innovation
Space engineering services:
- design and development
- analysis and modelling
- test and evaluation
Industry engagement: get involved
In 2025, the ESC released a Request for Information (RFI) to industry to gain initial thoughts on the ESC category tree and for industry to map where they sit within the category tree. Provide your input through the questionnaire.
As well as attending events and conferences, the ESC has held 5 Round Table events covering a range of topics, including social value, standardised terms and conditions, and managing supply chain risk.
Further ESC Round Tables will be held on a rolling quarterly basis across a variety of themes and topics. We would like perspectives from across the Space sector: primes, SMEs, new entrants and niche specialists. To get involved please email ukstratcomdd-cm-space-esc@mod.gov.uk
Contact us
If you are operating within the Space domain and would like to find out more please email ukstratcomdd-cm-space-esc@mod.gov.uk