The Enterprise Space Category ( ESC ) is a cross-government procurement category that aims to share intelligence, insights and challenges, and to identify opportunities for working together across the space value chain.

The ESC brings together partners across government, including the Cabinet Office (Crown Commercial Service), the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology ( DSIT ), and the UK Space Agency ( UKSA ), to create a unified, cross government approach to space-related procurement and market engagement.

Creating a collaborative strategy

The ESC is a major step to build a single Space Enterprise Category Strategy. This strategy will focus on strategic alignment and engaging the market as one Government, helping to drive innovation and implement best practice in procurement.

To support the collaborative model, a monthly Space Category Steering Group provides strategic governance, oversight of ESC outputs, and a forum for sharing insight, innovation, and best practice across the enterprise.

The ESC launched in February 2024, growing out of the Ministry of Defence’s enterprise approach to category management and the work of the Defence Space Category Team in embedding best practice approaches, delivering targeted savings, and strengthening relationships across the defence space supply chain. It is being developed under the stewardship of Victoria Cope (2* Defence Digital Commercial Director).

Enterprise Space Category ( ESC ) tree The ESC tree splits the space category into four level 2 categories, and then further splits these into level 3 categories. Space and ground segment manufacturing Spacecraft manufacturing and integration: satellites (for example communication, earth observation including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance ( ISR ), scientific, geostationary Earth orbit ( GEO ), medium Earth orbit ( MEO ), low Earth orbit ( LEO ))

), scientific, geostationary Earth orbit ( ), medium Earth orbit ( ), low Earth orbit ( )) propulsion systems

satellite systems, telemetry and control ( SST&C ) and flight control systems

) and flight control systems solar arrays Spacecraft payload manufacturing: cryptographic equipment

cameras and optics

imaging specific payloads (for example communication, imagery) Launch vehicle manufacturing: vehicle types (for example expendable, reusable) Terminals and user devices: land and maritime terminals

protected modems

software systems

masts Robotic systems: space exploration approaches

system engineering and hardware development Test and evaluation: compliance assessment

environmental testing activities

test ranges

systems management

test evaluation and assurance Components and materials: types of components (for example propulsion fuels, avionics)

material specifications (for example lightweight composites, alloys)

obsolescence management (for example spares) Ground based sensors: space telescopes and radars Space operations Space flight operations: plan, design and delivery of missions

infrastructure

suitably qualified and experience personnel ( SQEP )

) training and education

simulation Satellite system operations: type of system (position, navigation and timing ( PNT ), ISR , satellite communications ( SATCOM ))

), , satellite communications ( )) infrastructure and encryption

technology and software

network management

service integration Ground stations and infrastructure: ground station locations (for example global network)

data handling capabilities (for example real time processing)

anchors and antennas Satellite filings: orbital filing slots In-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing: in-orbit refuelling

in-orbit servicing

in-orbit manufacturing

debris removal Spacecraft launch services: provision of launch as a service

launch frequency and reliability metrics

launch types (for example direct injection, GEO , LEO ) Space applications Satellite communication services: service types (for example broadband, broadcasting, Wi‑Fi)

coverage areas (for example global, regional)

deployed (for example satellite constellations) Satellite PNT services: applications (for example transportation, mapping)

accuracy and assurance levels (for example standard, enhanced)

data processing (for example analytics, visualisation)

types of services (for example global position system ( GPS ), global navigation satellite system ( GNSS )) Earth observation (including ISR ): types of data collected (for example imagery, environmental data)

applications (for example agriculture, disaster management)

analytics and attribution Space observation services: intelligence data gathering

reconnaissance

environmental monitoring

analytics and attribution Space enabling services Space professional services: client-side support (for example strategic planning, project delivery, training, advisory)

legal advisers

compliance and investment advisers Space insurance: types of insurance (for example launch, satellite)

coverage options (for example full, partial)

data market trends Space research and studies: research areas (for example market trends, competitive analysis, surveys)

reports and studies – key findings and insights

innovation Space engineering services: design and development

analysis and modelling

test and evaluation

Industry engagement: get involved

In 2025, the ESC released a Request for Information (RFI) to industry to gain initial thoughts on the ESC category tree and for industry to map where they sit within the category tree. Provide your input through the questionnaire.

As well as attending events and conferences, the ESC has held 5 Round Table events covering a range of topics, including social value, standardised terms and conditions, and managing supply chain risk.

Further ESC Round Tables will be held on a rolling quarterly basis across a variety of themes and topics. We would like perspectives from across the Space sector: primes, SMEs, new entrants and niche specialists. To get involved please email ukstratcomdd-cm-space-esc@mod.gov.uk