England Coast Path from Grain to Woolwich: comment on proposals
Find out about Natural England's proposals to improve coastal access in Kent and London and how to submit a representation or objection.
On 5 June 2019, Natural England submitted a collection of reports to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs setting out the proposals for improved access to the coast between Grain and Woolwich.
The opportunity to comment closes at midnight on Wednesday, 31 July 2019.
All representations and objections will be considered before the Secretary of State makes a final decision about the report.
You should:
- read the overview which includes background information to help you understand the proposals and maps
- use the index map to find the relevant report for the length of coast you are interested in
- open the corresponding report for more information
Comment on Natural England’s proposals
View the guidance on representations and objections.
Make a representation
Anyone can make representations to us about the report. Read the representation guidance notes before completing the representations form (both are attached above).
Make an objection
Owners and occupiers of affected land may make objections about the report. Read the objection guidance notes before completing the objection form (both are attached above).
Locations to view the report in person
Copies of the reports may be viewed at the following locations:
|Location
|Address
|Contact number
|Natural England, Ashford
|International House Reception, Dover Place, Ashford, Kent, TN23 1HU
|01233 629854
|County Hall, Kent County Council
|Council Offices, County Hall, Maidstone, ME14 1XX
|0300 041 4141
|Civic Offices, London Borough of Bexley
|Civic Offices, Watling Street, Bexleyheath, DA6 7AT
|020 8303 7777
|The Woolwich Centre, Royal Borough of Greenwich
|The Woolwich Centre, 35 Wellington Street, Woolwich, London, SE18 6HQ
|020 8854 8888