England Coast Path from Grain to Woolwich: comment on proposals

On 5 June 2019, Natural England submitted a collection of reports to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs setting out the proposals for improved access to the coast between Grain and Woolwich.

The opportunity to comment closes at midnight on Wednesday, 31 July 2019.

All representations and objections will be considered before the Secretary of State makes a final decision about the report.

You should:

read the overview which includes background information to help you understand the proposals and maps

use the index map to find the relevant report for the length of coast you are interested in

open the corresponding report for more information

View the guidance on representations and objections.

Make a representation

Anyone can make representations to us about the report. Read the representation guidance notes before completing the representations form (both are attached above).

Make an objection

Owners and occupiers of affected land may make objections about the report. Read the objection guidance notes before completing the objection form (both are attached above).

Locations to view the report in person

Copies of the reports may be viewed at the following locations: