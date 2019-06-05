Notice

England Coast Path from Grain to Woolwich: comment on proposals

Find out about Natural England's proposals to improve coastal access in Kent and London and how to submit a representation or objection.

Published 5 June 2019
Natural England
England

Grain to Woolwich overview

PDF, 15.6MB, 51 pages

Grain to Woolwich index map

PDF, 765KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@naturalengland.org.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Grain to Woolwich habitats regulation assessment

PDF, 4.22MB, 47 pages

Grain to Woolwich nature conservation assessment

PDF, 4.09MB, 22 pages

GWO 1: Grain to Allhallows

PDF, 6.1MB, 19 pages

GWO 2: Allhallows to Denton

PDF, 11.2MB, 36 pages

GWO 3: Denton to Botany Marshes

PDF, 6.14MB, 19 pages

GWO 4: Botany Marshes to Dartford Marshes

PDF, 6.52MB, 20 pages

GWO 5: Dartford Marshes to Erith Saltings

PDF, 4.92MB, 16 pages

GWO 6: Erith Saltings to Woolwich Foot Tunnel

PDF, 13.1MB, 22 pages

Form to make an objection to the proposals

MS Word Document, 57KB

Notes on making an objection

PDF, 279KB, 11 pages

Form to make a representation about the proposals

MS Word Document, 49KB

Notes on making a representation

PDF, 156KB, 5 pages

Details

On 5 June 2019, Natural England submitted a collection of reports to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs setting out the proposals for improved access to the coast between Grain and Woolwich.

The opportunity to comment closes at midnight on Wednesday, 31 July 2019.

All representations and objections will be considered before the Secretary of State makes a final decision about the report.

You should:

  • read the overview which includes background information to help you understand the proposals and maps
  • use the index map to find the relevant report for the length of coast you are interested in
  • open the corresponding report for more information

Comment on Natural England’s proposals

View the guidance on representations and objections.

Make a representation

Anyone can make representations to us about the report. Read the representation guidance notes before completing the representations form (both are attached above).

Make an objection

Owners and occupiers of affected land may make objections about the report. Read the objection guidance notes before completing the objection form (both are attached above).

Locations to view the report in person

Copies of the reports may be viewed at the following locations:

Location Address Contact number
Natural England, Ashford International House Reception, Dover Place, Ashford, Kent, TN23 1HU 01233 629854
County Hall, Kent County Council Council Offices, County Hall, Maidstone, ME14 1XX 0300 041 4141
Civic Offices, London Borough of Bexley Civic Offices, Watling Street, Bexleyheath, DA6 7AT 020 8303 7777
The Woolwich Centre, Royal Borough of Greenwich The Woolwich Centre, 35 Wellington Street, Woolwich, London, SE18 6HQ 020 8854 8888
Published 5 June 2019

