Regulation
Engineering authorisations database
- From:
- Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
- Part of:
- MAA regulatory publications
- First published:
- 2 December 2014
- Last updated:
- 20 February 2017, see all updates
Engineering authorisations database is a database detailing what authorisations an engineer holds.
Documents
Engineering authorisations database user guide
MS Powerpoint Presentation, 346KB
Engineering authorizations database help document
PDF, 2MB, 27 pages
Details
The engineering authorisations database (EAD) front and back ends are available here, note that these are always the latest versions available.
You should always update to the latest versions as soon as practicable.
Related information:
- if you are accessing this site from a MOD network on the RLI (eg DII), you will not be able to download any of the “zipped” files due to their incompatability with the EGS Firewall. In this case, you should use the MAA website hosted on the Defence Intranet
- the Stn_Ship_Unit File, (Item 3) should only be used if you want to develop an authorisations database from scratch
- those Stn/Ship/Units that have already started using the system must not overwrite their current version, as it will delete all of their data
- help files
- these files are not yet updated to reflect change of title to MAP, where the files state JAP please substitute MAP
- OCX files
-
these files are only required where the help file dictates the requirement. Please ensure you download the appropriate version of the OCX file for your version of Access
-
Document information
Published: 2 December 2014
Updated: 20 February 2017
- MAP-01 Engineering Authorizations Database version 1.63; MAP-01 Engineering Authorizations Database version 2.2 for Access 2010 ; MAP-01 Engineering Authorizations Database version 2.2 for Access 2013 and MAP-01 Eng Auth Back End version 7.1 for Access 2013 have been released for use.
- MAP-01 Engineering Authorizations Database.mde - updated to Version 1.62 in response to a error message being displayed on start-up.
- MAP-01 Engineering Authorizations Database - Ver 2.1 has been issued - this has been re-coded to correct a fault on the Post Details page.
- MAP-01 Engineering Authorizations Database - Ver 2.0 has been issued - this has been re-coded to be compatible with Win 7 / Access 2010 and is only to be used with this standard of software
- MAP-01 Engineering Authorizations Database.mde - Ver 1.61 issued - corrects EAD close problem
- MAP-01 Engineering Authorizations Database.mde - Ver 1.6 issued
- Eng Auth Back End file updated to Version 7.1
- MAP-01 Eng Auth Backend has been updated to Issue 7
- First published.