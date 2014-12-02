  1. Home

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
MAA regulatory publications
2 December 2014
20 February 2017

Engineering authorisations database is a database detailing what authorisations an engineer holds.

Engineering authorisations database updates

Engineering authorisations database user guide

Engineering authorizations database help document

The engineering authorisations database (EAD) front and back ends are available here, note that these are always the latest versions available.

You should always update to the latest versions as soon as practicable.

  • if you are accessing this site from a MOD network on the RLI (eg DII), you will not be able to download any of the “zipped” files due to their incompatability with the EGS Firewall. In this case, you should use the MAA website hosted on the Defence Intranet
  • the Stn_Ship_Unit File, (Item 3) should only be used if you want to develop an authorisations database from scratch
    • those Stn/Ship/Units that have already started using the system must not overwrite their current version, as it will delete all of their data
  • help files
    • these files are not yet updated to reflect change of title to MAP, where the files state JAP please substitute MAP
  • OCX files

2 December 2014

20 February 2017

  1. MAP-01 Engineering Authorizations Database version 1.63; MAP-01 Engineering Authorizations Database version 2.2 for Access 2010 ; MAP-01 Engineering Authorizations Database version 2.2 for Access 2013 and MAP-01 Eng Auth Back End version 7.1 for Access 2013 have been released for use.
  2. MAP-01 Engineering Authorizations Database.mde - updated to Version 1.62 in response to a error message being displayed on start-up.
  3. MAP-01 Engineering Authorizations Database - Ver 2.1 has been issued - this has been re-coded to correct a fault on the Post Details page.
  4. MAP-01 Engineering Authorizations Database - Ver 2.0 has been issued - this has been re-coded to be compatible with Win 7 / Access 2010 and is only to be used with this standard of software
  5. MAP-01 Engineering Authorizations Database.mde - Ver 1.61 issued - corrects EAD close problem
  6. MAP-01 Engineering Authorizations Database.mde - Ver 1.6 issued
  7. Eng Auth Back End file updated to Version 7.1
  8. MAP-01 Eng Auth Backend has been updated to Issue 7
  9. First published.

