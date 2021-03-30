Electronic Application Form and Cover Letter Tool

This tool is designed to help applicants determine the additional information required in the Cover Letters and eAFs of initial and variation applications.

You should answer all of the questions in the tool fully to make sure that you are including all the correct information required for your application. Failure to submit the appropriate information in the cover letter and the dossier may result in the application being invalidated.

Please download the tool and open it using Adobe Acrobat or Acrobat Reader, as it will not work in the internet browser.