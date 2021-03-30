Guidance

Electronic Application Form and Cover Letter Tool

Guidance on how to complete your Electronic Application Form (eAF) and Cover Letter

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published:
30 March 2021

Documents

eAF and Cover Letter Tool

PDF, 3.97MB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This tool is designed to help applicants determine the additional information required in the Cover Letters and eAFs of initial and variation applications.

You should answer all of the questions in the tool fully to make sure that you are including all the correct information required for your application. Failure to submit the appropriate information in the cover letter and the dossier may result in the application being invalidated.

Please download the tool and open it using Adobe Acrobat or Acrobat Reader, as it will not work in the internet browser.

Published 30 March 2021

Brexit

  • Check
  • Change
  • Go

Check what you need to do