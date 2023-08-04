Guidance

Elective recovery taskforce: implementation plan

A plan to turbocharge recovery of the COVID-19 backlog in elective care by leveraging the capacity across the whole system and empowering patients to choose where they are treated.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
4 August 2023

Applies to England

Documents

Elective recovery taskforce: implementation plan

HTML

Details

The implementation plan sets out action in 4 areas:

  • empowering patients to exercise their right to choice – overcoming data, technological, information and knowledge barriers to patients, harnessing their right to choose where they receive their care

  • delivering a post-pandemic recovery:
    • overcoming obstacles to providers entering the market
    • ensuring payment mechanisms promote the right incentives
    • overcoming barriers to effectively working with the independent sector

  • enabling longer-term system sustainability – ensuring the NHS and independent sector work together to develop a sustainable workforce and access to facilities, for additional capacity, both now and in the future

  • delivering this plan and going further – the material steps that will support delivery of the recommendations in this plan, and improve how data and evaluation is used across the NHS and independent sector
Published 4 August 2023