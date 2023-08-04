Elective recovery taskforce: implementation plan
A plan to turbocharge recovery of the COVID-19 backlog in elective care by leveraging the capacity across the whole system and empowering patients to choose where they are treated.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The implementation plan sets out action in 4 areas:
-
empowering patients to exercise their right to choice – overcoming data, technological, information and knowledge barriers to patients, harnessing their right to choose where they receive their care
- delivering a post-pandemic recovery:
- overcoming obstacles to providers entering the market
- ensuring payment mechanisms promote the right incentives
- overcoming barriers to effectively working with the independent sector
-
enabling longer-term system sustainability – ensuring the NHS and independent sector work together to develop a sustainable workforce and access to facilities, for additional capacity, both now and in the future
- delivering this plan and going further – the material steps that will support delivery of the recommendations in this plan, and improve how data and evaluation is used across the NHS and independent sector