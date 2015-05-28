Education Support Fund: sample applications and case studies

Successful application samples

If you are new to writing bids, please take a look at these sample applications:

Deployment sample (army)

Mobility sample (army)

Navy sample

RAF sample

If you still need assistance, you can email DCYP-MOD- ESF -Mailbox@mod.gov.uk and your query will be redirected to the Service Children in State Schools National Executive Advisory Committee ( SCISS NEAC ).

Since the inception of the ESF , SCISS NEAC members have helped evaluate applications and some members have previously secured funding; they may be able to offer additional advice.

Case studies

ESF case studies shows studies of 3 schools that previously received funding from the ESF to enable the schools to purchase:

e-book subscriptions

reading schemes

books and literacy resources to support service pupils, their families and the whole school community

funding for a Literacy and Numeracy Support Assistant and an Emotional Literacy Support Assistant

Funding was awarded toward the creation of a Nurture Room at Kinloss Primary School and for staffing of the Fusion’s Team who support children across the Associated School Group.

See the MOD support fund for schools with service children: grant application pack for details of how your school can apply.

