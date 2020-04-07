Independent report
East Kent Hospitals maternity services: HSIB summary report
This report provides an overview of the referrals caseload under the maternity investigations programme for East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust.
The Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) summary report provides an overview of:
- the referrals caseload under the maternity investigations programme for East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust (EKHUFT)
- the themes which were identified as indicative of patient safety risk to mothers and babies
- the engagement and escalation process that HSIB undertook with the trust and the wider system in response
Published 7 April 2020