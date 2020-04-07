Independent report

East Kent Hospitals maternity services: HSIB summary report

This report provides an overview of the referrals caseload under the maternity investigations programme for East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust.

Published 7 April 2020
The Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) summary report provides an overview of:

  • the referrals caseload under the maternity investigations programme for East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust (EKHUFT)
  • the themes which were identified as indicative of patient safety risk to mothers and babies
  • the engagement and escalation process that HSIB undertook with the trust and the wider system in response
