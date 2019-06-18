Guidance

Early years census 2020: technical specification

Technical specification and validation rules for local authorities and software suppliers preparing for the early years census 2020.

Documents

Early years census 2020: business and technical specification, version 1

PDF, 453KB, 43 pages

Early years census 2020: validation rules, version 1

ODS, 29.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Early years census 2020: validation rules, version 1

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 183KB

Details

This is technical information about submitting data for the early years census 2020.

It is for:

  • suppliers of software for local authority management information systems (MIS)
  • users of local authority MIS software

It explains:

  • changes to the previous year’s census collection
  • what data local authorities should supply at establishment level and child level
  • how to structure the data in XML or CSV format
  • how to check the data against the validation rules

The validation rules are available in Excel and OpenDocument formats.

Read more about submitting data for the early years census.

