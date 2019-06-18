Guidance
Early years census 2020: technical specification
Technical specification and validation rules for local authorities and software suppliers preparing for the early years census 2020.
This is technical information about submitting data for the early years census 2020.
It is for:
- suppliers of software for local authority management information systems (MIS)
- users of local authority MIS software
It explains:
- changes to the previous year’s census collection
- what data local authorities should supply at establishment level and child level
- how to structure the data in XML or CSV format
- how to check the data against the validation rules
The validation rules are available in Excel and OpenDocument formats.
Read more about submitting data for the early years census.
Published 18 June 2019