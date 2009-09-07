Guidance
MOD byelaws: County Durham
This page brings together all available byelaws within County Durham. Please select a link to view the byelaws.
Documents
Details
No copy of the Byelaw document is currently available
To be reviewed
The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Battle Hill Rifle Range ^
- Warcop Principal Training Area Byelaws 1981
Lapsed
Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Heugh and Lighthouse Batteries, Hartlepool Byelaws 1939
- Neasham Rifle Range ^
Revoked
Over the years the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. The MOD has also revoked byelaws on land that is in the process of being disposed of. This list may be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Heugh and Lighthouse Batteries, Hartlepool Byelaws 1930
-
Heugh and Lighthouse Batteries, Hartlepool Byelaws 1933
^ No copy of the Byelaw document is currently available
Last updated 6 August 2018 + show all updates
- Updated information on the page to reflect the suggested changes made as a result of the latest internet review.
- Updated to add lapsed byelaw: Heugh and Lighthouse Batteries Hartlepool
- Updated summary
- First published.