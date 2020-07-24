Draft options for regional or local coronavirus interventions

The government’s aim is to return life to as close to normal as possible, for as many people as possible and as fast and fairly as possible. And to do so in a way that avoids a new epidemic, minimises lives lost and maximises health, economic and social outcomes.

As the Prime Minister set out on 17 July, we now are able better to identify outbreaks at an early stage at local and regional levels, and have taken steps to ensure appropriate local intervention, providing local authorities with new powers to act more quickly where speed is paramount to prevent outbreaks from spreading more widely.

This page sets out how ministers could use existing powers to control an outbreak if more wide-ranging action is necessary, building on the approaches taken nationally and in response to local outbreaks. They include draft options for intervention that illustrate how we could legislate in a targeted, proportionate way to respond to the particular circumstances of an outbreak.

These draft regulations are not an exhaustive list of options, and the government will continue to keep under review the actions necessary to most effectively contain outbreaks.

Guide to the documents