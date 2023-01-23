Draft guidance on NHS England’s protection of patient data

The draft regulations the Health and Social Care Information Centre (Transfer of Functions, Abolition and Transitional Provisions) Regulations 2023 are intended to transfer the statutory duties of NHS Digital to NHS England, subject to Parliamentary approval.

This is in response to the recommendations in Putting data, digital and tech at the heart of transforming the NHS, and will establish a single, central authority that is responsible for all elements of digital technology, data and transformation across the NHS.

The draft regulations add section 274A to the Health and Social Care Act 2012. This is to ensure the good practice of NHS Digital continues, and that the highest standards of data protection, transparency and information governance are upheld.

The finalised guidance will be published within a reasonable timeframe following the transfer of NHS Digital’s statutory functions to NHS England on 31 January 2023.