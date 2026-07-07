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Doxecitine and Doxribtimine in the treatment of thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d)

Doxecitine and Doxribtimine in the treatment of paediatric and adult patients with thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d) with an age of symptom onset on or before 12 years.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
7 July 2026

Documents

Doxecitine and Doxribtimine: Public Assessment Report

PDF, 456 KB, 8 pages

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Doxecitine and Doxribtimine: Treatment Protocol for Healthcare Professionals

PDF, 1010 KB, 31 pages

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Doxecitine and Doxribtimine: Treatment Protocol for Patients

PDF, 1.14 MB, 22 pages

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Doxecitine and Doxribtimine: Treatment Protocol on the Pharmacovigilance System

PDF, 155 KB, 4 pages

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Doxecitine and Doxribtimine: Information for NHS Medical Directors

PDF, 438 KB, 4 pages

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Details

The scientific opinion was issued on the 02 July 2026 to UCB Pharma Limited in the treatment of paediatric and adult patients with thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d) with an age of symptom onset on or before 12 years with Doxecitine and Doxribtimine.

For the full EAMS indication please see section 4.1 of the Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals.

The scientific opinion includes:

  • a public assessment report (PAR)
  • a treatment protocol:
    • for healthcare professionals
    • for patients
    • on the pharmacovigilance system
  • Information for NHS Medical Directors

Updates to this page

Published 7 July 2026

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