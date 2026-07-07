Doxecitine and Doxribtimine in the treatment of thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d)
Doxecitine and Doxribtimine in the treatment of paediatric and adult patients with thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d) with an age of symptom onset on or before 12 years.
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The scientific opinion was issued on the 02 July 2026 to UCB Pharma Limited in the treatment of paediatric and adult patients with thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d) with an age of symptom onset on or before 12 years with Doxecitine and Doxribtimine.
For the full EAMS indication please see section 4.1 of the Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals.
The scientific opinion includes:
- a public assessment report (PAR)
- a treatment protocol:
- for healthcare professionals
- for patients
- on the pharmacovigilance system
- Information for NHS Medical Directors