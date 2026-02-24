Doing business with the health sector: a guide for buyers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

This practical guidance is designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises ( SMEs ) engage successfully with the NHS, and for NHS and wider health sector buyers to create fair and inclusive procurement processes. It:

explains why SMEs matter to the health system

matter to the health system outlines common challenges

provides actionable steps for both suppliers and buyers

This guide aligns with the core objectives set out in NHS England’s 2024 SME action plan and complements the Department of Health and Social Care’s forthcoming SME action plan 2025 to 2028. It also supports the ambitions of the 10 Year Health Plan for England: fit for the future.

It includes:

real-world case studies

tips for navigating NHS structures

advice for health sector buyers on designing SME -friendly procurement

This guidance is intended for:

NHS procurement teams

SMEs supplying goods or services

supplying goods or services anyone interested in fostering innovation, resilience and better value in healthcare

This guidance is aligned to those working with NHS organisations in England but contains good practice principles that apply across the UK.