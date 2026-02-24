Doing business with the health sector: a guide for buyers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
A clear, practical guide to help buyers and SMEs build a fair, inclusive environment that can deliver better health outcomes and support SME growth.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This practical guidance is designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) engage successfully with the NHS, and for NHS and wider health sector buyers to create fair and inclusive procurement processes. It:
- explains why SMEs matter to the health system
- outlines common challenges
- provides actionable steps for both suppliers and buyers
This guide aligns with the core objectives set out in NHS England’s 2024 SME action plan and complements the Department of Health and Social Care’s forthcoming SME action plan 2025 to 2028. It also supports the ambitions of the 10 Year Health Plan for England: fit for the future.
It includes:
- real-world case studies
- tips for navigating NHS structures
- advice for health sector buyers on designing SME-friendly procurement
This guidance is intended for:
- NHS procurement teams
- SMEs supplying goods or services
- anyone interested in fostering innovation, resilience and better value in healthcare
This guidance is aligned to those working with NHS organisations in England but contains good practice principles that apply across the UK.