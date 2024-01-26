Discharging people at risk of or experiencing homelessness
Guidance for staff involved in planning to discharge patients at risk of or experiencing homelessness, or who have no recourse to public funds.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This guidance is for staff in care transfer hubs and others involved in planning discharge of patients (including NHS, local authority, housing and other partners).
It includes examples of best practice, including step by step guides and example pathways, which can be adapted to suit local practices, for discharging patients:
- at risk of or experiencing homelessness
- with safeguarding concerns
- with no recourse to public funds (NRPF)