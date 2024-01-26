Guidance

Discharging people at risk of or experiencing homelessness

Guidance for staff involved in planning to discharge patients at risk of or experiencing homelessness, or who have no recourse to public funds.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
Published
26 January 2024

Applies to England

This guidance is for staff in care transfer hubs and others involved in planning discharge of patients (including NHS, local authority, housing and other partners).

It includes examples of best practice, including step by step guides and example pathways, which can be adapted to suit local practices, for discharging patients:

  • at risk of or experiencing homelessness
  • with safeguarding concerns
  • with no recourse to public funds (NRPF)
