Direction issued to West Sussex county council
A statutory direction issued to West Sussex county council due to poor performance in children's social care services.
This direction requires the council to take steps to improve its children’s social care services, including cooperating with the DfE-appointed Children’s Services Commissioner, John Coughlan.
It follows a report by Ofsted that judged the overall effectiveness of the council’s children’s social care services to be inadequate.
Published 4 June 2019