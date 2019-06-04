Decision

Direction issued to West Sussex county council

A statutory direction issued to West Sussex county council due to poor performance in children's social care services.

Published 4 June 2019
From:
Department for Education
Applies to:
England

Documents

Details

This direction requires the council to take steps to improve its children’s social care services, including cooperating with the DfE-appointed Children’s Services Commissioner, John Coughlan.

It follows a report by Ofsted that judged the overall effectiveness of the council’s children’s social care services to be inadequate.

Published 4 June 2019

Related content