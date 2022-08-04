Direct and indirect health impacts of COVID-19 in England: emerging Omicron impacts

This paper by the Department of Health and Social Care and the Office for National Statistics gives an overview of the direct health impacts of COVID-19 in terms of morbidity and mortality and the indirect impacts arising through behavioural changes and health system pressures.

It is the sixth in a series previously published through the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies: DHSC and ONS: Direct and Indirect health impacts of COVID-19 in England – long paper.

It covers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to June 2022. The impacts of the first wave of Omicron infection in England (December 2021 to February 2022) are examined, with some coverage of the second wave of Omicron. Where possible, Omicron impacts have been compared to different waves of COVID-19 infection.

It focuses on 4 categories: