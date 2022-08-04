Direct and indirect health impacts of COVID-19 in England: emerging Omicron impacts
This paper assesses the direct and indirect health impacts of COVID-19 on the population in England, with a focus on the emerging Omicron impacts.
This paper by the Department of Health and Social Care and the Office for National Statistics gives an overview of the direct health impacts of COVID-19 in terms of morbidity and mortality and the indirect impacts arising through behavioural changes and health system pressures.
It is the sixth in a series previously published through the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies: DHSC and ONS: Direct and Indirect health impacts of COVID-19 in England – long paper.
It covers from the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to June 2022. The impacts of the first wave of Omicron infection in England (December 2021 to February 2022) are examined, with some coverage of the second wave of Omicron. Where possible, Omicron impacts have been compared to different waves of COVID-19 infection.
It focuses on 4 categories:
- the direct impacts of COVID-19 with a focus on mortality, morbidity and Long COVID
- the impact of COVID-19 on NHS critical care capacity
- the indirect impacts of COVID-19 on health-related behaviours and healthcare with a focus on primary care, staff infections, secondary care and mental health
- the indirect impacts of COVID-19 on the wider population in the long-run, with a focus on public health, social care and economic impacts