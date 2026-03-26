DHSC statistical work programme 2026 to 2027
The Department of Health and Social Care's (DHSC) high-level statistical plans and priorities for 2026 to 2027.
Documents
Details
This statistical work programme is being published in line with section 8.2 of the Code of Practice for Statistics and has been released alongside a collection of further DHSC statistics: policies and procedures.
This statistical work programme sets out:
- context on the types of statistical publications produced by DHSC
- recent achievements and improvements to DHSC statistical products
- upcoming priorities for further developments to DHSC’s statistical portfolio
This document is aimed at all users of the department’s statistics and those interested in the continual development of statistics at DHSC.