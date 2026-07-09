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Transparency data

DHSC: spending over £25,000, March 2026

Reports on departmental spending over £25,000.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
9 July 2026

Documents

DHSC: spending over £25,000, March 2026

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Details

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) publishes details of all departmental spending over £25,000 on a monthly basis.

Updates to this page

Published 9 July 2026

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